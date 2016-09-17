Woman blinded in laser pen attack

A woman has been left blind in one eye after a teenager shone a laser pen in her pupil in a “completely unprovoked and senseless attack”.

The 33-year-old was approached by two tracksuited teenagers while walking under a railway bridge on Dumbarton Road, at the junction with Cable Depot Road, in Clydebank, at around 10pm a week ago yesterday.

The woman attended the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment but has been left blind in one eye. She later reported the matter to police.

The first suspect is described as white, aged 14 to 15, and has brown hair styled in a quiff. He was wearing dark-coloured sportswear.

The second is described as white, aged 14 to 15, and was wearing dark-coloured sportswear.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact police on 101.