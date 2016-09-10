Woman and 5-year-old child seriously injured in Aberdeen house blaze

A WOMAN and a child have been seriously injured in a house fire in Aberdeen.

They were rescued, along with two other children, from the property in Deevale Road in the Kincorth area of the city on Saturday morning.

All four were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The 39-year-old woman and five-year-old child are in what has been described as a serious condition, while the other two children - aged five and 12 - suffered less serious injuries.

Emergency services responded to a call at 9:35am.

The road was closed for several hours while the incident was dealt with but has since re-opened.

Investigations will take place to establish the circumstances of the fire.

Inspector Finn McPhail said: “We are currently treating the fire as unexplained and our investigation is at a very early stage.

“I would urge anyone with information that could help, or anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, to contact police on 101.”

