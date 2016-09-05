Woman, 36, dies following ‘stabbing’ in Dundee

A WOMAN has died in a disturbance in Dundee.

The 36-year-old was reportedly stabbed in Ballantrae Terrace at around 3pm on Sunday and rushed to Ninewells Hospital in the city where she later died.

Police said the death is being treated as suspicious and officers are following a “positive line of enquiry”.

READ MORE: Cyclist killed in supermarket lorry crash

Detective Inspector David Pinkney said: “We can confirm that unfortunately a 36-year-old woman has died following a disturbance in the Ballantrae Terrace area of Dundee.

“This is a serious incident and we are conducting a thorough investigation in order to establish the full circumstances leading up to it.

“There will be a continued police presence in the area as we continue to conduct the necessary enquiries into this matter and I would like to thank the community for their support so far and as we progress with the investigation.

READ MORE: Appeal after fatal bike crash in Dumfries and Galloway

“Anyone with information who hasn’t already spoken to police is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on if you wish to remain anonymous.”

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY