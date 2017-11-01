Wings over Scotland slams ‘farcical’ arrest

The owner of controversial pro-independence website Wings over Scotland has slammed the police after being told he will face no further action over claims he harassed a woman online.

Stuart Campbell, 50, was arrested at his home in Bath after being accused by an unnamed woman of harassing her via social media.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the blogger, who goes by the moniker Rev Stuart Campbell, would face no further action.

A spokesman told The Courier: “On August 18 a man aged in his 40s was arrested at an address in the Avon and Somerset area on suspicion of harassment and malicious communications.

“He has now been informed that he is released with no further action.”

Mr Campbell said his case put him in mind of Cardinal Richelieu, author of the famous quote: “If you show me six lines written by an honest man, I will find something in them which will hang him.”

Mr Campbell told the Scotsman: “This case has been an insane, ridiculous farce from the word go.

“Every single social media user on the planet could find themselves in a police cell this afternoon on the basis of what I was arrested for.

“We live in the world of Cardinal Richelieu now, and people should be very afraid.”

Wings over Scotland rose to prominence ahead of the Scotland independence referendum in 2014.