Wings Over Scotland banned from Twitter

Scottish political blogger Wings Over Scotland has been banned from Twitter.

The social network suspended the account, which is run by Stuart Campbell in Bath, Somerset, in the early hours of this morning.

Campbell wrote on his website today: “As a number of alert readers may have already spotted, our Twitter account was suspended at some point in the early hours of this morning [Monday].

“We’ve had no email from Twitter offering any sort of explanation, but it seems likely to have been at the behest of a Daily Express hack called Siobhan McFadyen who’s been bombarding the company’s executives with complaints over the weekend.”

He added: “We apologise for the interruption to our normal service and hope it’ll all be sorted out soon. In the meantime, we understand if any readers feel alarm at how easily a mainstream media outlet can silence a major voice on one of the biggest social-media platforms in the world simply for pointing out when a newspaper has been telling lies.”

A spokesman for Twitter said they did not comment on individual accounts.

Siobhan McFadyen also refused to comment.

