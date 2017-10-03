Wilko to open new store in Edinburgh

Have your say

Home and garden retailer Wilko, is to open a store in the Capital.

The company has signed a lease for a new 8,900 square foot store at Fort Kinnaird Shopping Park in Edinburgh.

Wilko, which has opened a number of new stores across the UK in 2017 will open their 410th store in the UK before Christmas.

It is expected that the store will open in November.

Wilko Retail Director, Anthony Houghton said: “We are delighted to have signed the lease at Fort Kinnaird Shopping Park and are looking forward to serving the local community from November and for many years to come.”

The new shop will also create 63 new jobs in the area for both locals and existing team members from other stores.

Founded in 1930 as Wilkinson Stores by J K Wilkinson, the store is the latest addition to Fort Kinnaird.