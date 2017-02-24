Why you should always leave the office on time

I genuinely believe that we all need to practice the art of leaving the office on time.

To achieve the highs of both professional and personal life you absolutely need to pay attention and stop staying late at work. Over the last decade I’ve constantly heard the wonderful phrase “work life balance”. This concept encourages proper prioritising between “work” (career and ambition) and “lifestyle” (health, pleasure, leisure, family and spiritual development/meditation). So what does this really mean, and why do I genuinely believe in leaving the office on time?

1. Work is a never ending process

It’s fact and we may as well get used to it, therefore stop focusing on one day or one week and start planning for a career. Harness the skills of time management and stop trying to get everything done in a single day!

2. The interest of a client is important – but so is your family

I scoff at those who think two hours in the evening is enough for your family – it’s really not. They will always enrich your life more than a client ever can. Give them the time they deserve.

3. If you fall in life your client or boss won’t lend you a helping hand, but your family will

I try to be a good boss and always try to be there, but families always will, no questions asked.

4. Life is not only about work, office, and client

I love the people and industry I work within and when we celebrate it’s fantastic but that’s only one moment. With friends and family, it’s continuous and without expectation. Cherish your moments with family/friends and experience new adventures with them.

5. A person who stays late at the office is not a hardworking person

This raised a lot of dispute on my original post and I understand why people would disagree, but I have a different view. I have learned in ten years of recruitment that those who are able to work effectively in the time provided they are hugely successful and enjoy a great work life balance. If you are working 10-12 hours I beg you to look at what you are trying achieve and question whether they are genuinely adding benefit. Plan your day before you start your day; don’t do it at 8am or 8.30am when your day has started as you’re already chasing your tail. Don’t be a fool. 6. You did not study hard or struggle in life to become a machine Nail on head, machines can operate 24 hours a day with the right fuel. You cannot, balance your life, remember you have 24 hours a day, 8 hours to sleep, 8 hours to work, 8 hours of your own!

7. If your boss forces you to work late…

I am a boss. If I have to ask anyone to work late or work late myself I am a fool. To date, I have never asked anyone to work late, and I never will. Practice what you preach. I could go on for hours as this is a subject dear to me. I was a son with a father I rarely saw due to work. I’ve seen families torn apart because parents put work before family. I’ve heard of young fathers passing away because of stress at work and working 16 hours a day. Always leave the office on time.

Andrew McGregor is an Associate Director at Design & Build Recruitment This post originally appeared on Andrew McGregor’s LinkedIn blog. View the original post here