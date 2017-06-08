Why #DogsAtPollingStations is the best general election hashtag

IT’S the hashtag that takes Twitter by storm on election day and this year is no different, #DogsAtPollingStations is back and seemingly more popular than ever as users post pictures of their pets turning out to help them vote.

The trend arose after it was discovered many voters were unclear about the rules surrounding whether their dogs could accompany them inside polling stations, with the vast majority opting to tie up their dogs outside as they went in to cast their vote. Much to the delight of Twitter users across the UK, this led to a deluge of pics appearing online of dogs posing outside the country’s polling stations under the now hugely popular hashtag.