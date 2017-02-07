Why are there movie trucks in Edinburgh?

There were a number of social media posts asking if anyone knew the reason behind the appearance of movie trucks in Edinburgh.

As reported in the Edinburgh Evening News, a number of films and TV shows will be descending on the Capital to shoot.

Outlander is the latest series to be filming in the Capital. and it is understood that both Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe were filming in the city today.

With Trainspotting 2, which was filmed in the Capital, and the Avengers series coming to the Capital shortly, it is likely that film vans may become a more common sight in Edinburgh.

