Why are postcards being left at Edinburgh landmarks?

Social media has been filled with reports of postcards being found across Edinburgh, from bus stations to historic landmarks such as Holyrood Palace.

Many have questioned why the postcards, with a message on them, have been left across the Capital.

The campaign is being organised by a leading charity to allow the voice of refugees to be heard.

500 postcards have been distributed by Mercy Corps across Edinburgh with each card having a quote from a refugee on one side.

The aim of the campaign is for members of the public to find the postcards and share an image of them on social media using the hashtag #Human2Human.

The objective is, according to the charity, to ‘reinforce our human connection and raise the voices of refugees so that their needs, wants, concerns and hopes are brought to life not just through others speaking for them, but in their own words’.