Whisky named after Towser, the Glenturret distillery mouser

A cat which holds the world record for catching the most mice is to have a whisky named after her - 30 years after passing away.

Towser, who served as a mouse catcher at a whisky distillery from 1963, caught 28,899 mice during 24 years of loyal service.

Glenturret - The Towser Cask.

She holds a coveted place in the Guinness World Record books for the incredible amount of mice caught - a feat which earned the nickname ‘Towser the mouser’.

The feline made the catches at the Glenturret Distillery which forms part of the Famous Grouse Experience in Crieff, Perth and Kinross.

Such is her legendary status, she even has a bronze statue outside her home at the whisky distillery.

She’ll get her very own cask of the whisky she protected for so many years. Stuart Cassells

And now, an exclusive cask of limited edition Towser bottles will be available at Glenturret’s shop.

Stuart Cassells, general manager at the Famous Grouse Experience, said: “With it being 30 years since the passing of Glenturret Distillery’s most famous feline, we thought it was about time she was celebrated.

“She’ll get her very own cask of the whisky she protected for so many years.”

The Bottle Your Own series sees an “exceptional” hand-picked cask from the Glenturret Distillery made available to honour celebrities who have ties to the Perthshire area.

Towser, the record-breaking mouser who worked at the Glenturret Distillery in Crieff, Perthshire. Picture: PA

Other stars honoured include actors Gerard Butler and Ewan McGregor, tennis star Andy Murray and The Earl and Countess of Strathearn.

Mr Cassells added: “Our Bottle Your Own experience always proves incredibly popular.

“Towser will take her rightful place alongside the other Bottle Your Own ‘celebrities’.”