Whisky family top table of richest Scots

The ten richest individuals or families in Scotland have seen their collective fortunes increase by 9 per cent in the past year, taking their combined wealth to £14.71 billion, according to a new study.

The Grant-Gordon whisky family is the richest in Scotland with £2.37bn, up £210 million since last year, according to the 2017 Sunday Times Rich List.

Second on the Scottish list is former Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed and family, who own an estate in the Highlands and whose fortune has held steady at £1.7bn.

Mahdi al-Tajir, who owns Highland Spring, saw his wealth fall by £65m in the past year, but he sits in third place with an overall fortune of £1.67bn.

Fourth is Trond Mohn, the founder of a Norwegian pump firm, and his sister Marit Mohn Westlake, who are worth £1.62bn.

Others in the top ten include oil industry leader Sir Ian Wood and family with wealth of £1.6bn.