Whisky exports to Japan hit record £100m mark

Scottish food and drink exports to Japan have hit record levels, with the thirst for whisky helping the value reach almost £100 million.

Latest available export figures show the overall value of food and drink sales to Japan hit £98.7 million in 2015, up 9% from the £90.3 million in 2014.

Whisky exports account for 77% of the total while seafood makes up about 16%.

External Affairs Secretary Fiona Hyslop highlighted the figures on a visit to the first-ever Scottish food and drink fair at the Isetan Shinjuku department store in Tokyo, promoting Scottish seafood.

She said: “Scotland has a fantastic larder of some of the world’s best natural produce, a flair for innovation and a long-standing reputation for producing top-quality food and drink - so it is no surprise our food and drink industry is enjoying significant success in the Japanese market.

“A growing appetite in Japan for our whisky has supported a strong surge in the value of food and drinks exports to almost £100 million - the highest on record.

“We are committed to building on this success and strengthening relationships with major food distributors and retailers across Japan.”