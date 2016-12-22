What will the weather be like on Christmas Day?

Scots dreaming of a white Chritmas are likely to be dissapointed, with gales and relatively mild conditions forecast for most of the country.

South-west Scotland, including Lothian, Galloway and the Borders, will be mild but very windy on December 25, with gales and some showery rain.

Strathclyde will also be dry but very windy, with heavy rain forecast for Argyll, and a daytime tempretature of 12 degrees.

Grampian can expect gales and patchy rain, while Highland and Eilean Siar can expect windy but milder conditions with rain, heaviest in the west.

Fife, Stirlingshire and Tayside can expect rain in the west and strong winds.