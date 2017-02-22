What it’s like founding a start-up in Scotland

When Andrew Dobbie quit his job in 2012, he had a two-week old baby and £1000 in the bank. Since then, his brand-led digital marketing agency Made Brave has grown to accommodate 30 staff offering a full service agency working for clients in Scotland and beyond.

When Andrew Dobbie quit his job in 2012, he had a two-week old baby and £1000 in the bank. Since then, his brand-led digital marketing agency Made Brave has grown to accommodate 30 staff offering a full service agency working for clients in Scotland and beyond. The can-do attitude of the start-up culture has made waves across the Scottish tech industry, with support centres and organisations helping would-be entrepreneurs take the important next-step in turning a dream job into a reality. Scotland has a rich and diverse technology culture spanning gaming, cloud computing and social networking. The Technation 2016 report cites a 129% increase in Dundee’s digital growth turnover between 2010-14 and Edinburgh saw an average 26% increase in digital technology salaries in the same period. The Made Brave founder singles out the support network for new Scottish businesses as the biggest contributing factor to the new wave of tech start-ups.

Anderw Dobbie . Picture: TSPL

