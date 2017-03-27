Westminster Attack: Police Scotland to lead terror exercise

A major counter-terrorism exercise will take place in Scotland later this year, the Prime Minister has announced.

The operation in October will test the multi-agency response that would come into force in the event of a terror attack.

Theresa May made the announcement on a visit to Glasgow where she met officers from Police Scotland, which will act as the lead force throughout the operation.

She met a range of officers working in counter-terrorism, including some who were involved in Police Scotland’s response to last week’s attack in Westminster.

Mrs May told officers: “Obviously our thoughts are still with the family and friends of those who were killed in the attack that took place in London last week.

“Of course as we look to dealing with terrorism we need a multi-faceted approach.

“Police Scotland is the second biggest force in the UK, with huge capabilities and capacity, and working with other police forces across the UK to help to keep us safe.

“Thank-you for all that you and your officers do to help keep us safe and secure.

“Obviously as we look to the future we want to make sure, ensure that we are getting that cross-fertilisation across police forces.”