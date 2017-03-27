Westminster attack: mother of terrorist “shocked and numbed”

The mother of Westminster terrorist Khalid Masood has spoken of being “deeply shocked, saddened and numbed” by the deadly terror attack carried out by her son.

Janet Ajao, who has been estranged from her son for two decades, said she rejected the beliefs which had led Masood to commit an “atrocity”.

Her comments came as investigators ruled out any contact between Masood and the Islamic State terror group, which claimed to have inspired last week’s attack.

In a statement released through the Metropolitan Police, Ms Ajao said: “I am so deeply shocked, saddened and numbed by the actions my son has taken that have killed and injured innocent people in Westminster.

“Since discovering that it was my son that was responsible I have shed many tears for the people caught up in this horrendous incident.

“I wish to make it absolutely clear, so there can be no doubt, I do not condone his actions nor support the beliefs he held that led to him committing this atrocity.”

Muslim convert Masood killed four people in an 82-second rampage in Westminster. He was shot dead by armed police after fatally stabbing PC Keith Palmer inside the gates of parliament’s New Palace Yard, having run down pedestrians on Westminster Bridge travelling at 76 miles per hour in a 4x4.

Scotland Yard said it had found “no evidence” Masood was linked to Islamic State or al Qaida but said he “clearly” had an interest in jihad.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, the senior national coordinator for UK counter-terrorism policing, said: “His attack method appears to be based on low sophistication, low tech, low cost techniques copied from other attacks, and echo the rhetoric of IS leaders in terms of methodology and attacking police and civilians, but at this stage I have no evidence he discussed this with others.

“There is no evidence that Masood was radicalised in prison in 2003, as has been suggested; this is pure speculation at this time.”

Yesterday the family of an American tourist who was killed on Westminster Bridge said they bear no ill will over the incident.

Kurt and Melissa Cochran, from Utah, were on the final day of a trip to London to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary when they were caught up in the attack. Mr Cochran, 54, died and his 46-year-old wife was left with a broken leg, rib and cut head.

Sara McFarland, Mrs Cochran’s sister, said: “Last night we were speaking as a family about this and it was deeply unanimous that none of us harbour any ill will or harsh feelings towards this.

“We love our brother, we love what he brought to the world and we feel like this situation is going to bring many good things to the world, a lot of inspiration.”