West Lothian police appeal following attempted carjacking

Police in West Lothian are appealing for witnesses after a woman was attacked within her vehicle near Dechmont.

The 29-year-old was driving her Vauxhall Corsa west along the A89, near to the Old Bangour Hospital, at around 4.15 p.m. on Monday September 12 when a female pedestrian flagged her down.

After rolling down her window to speak with the female, the victim was struck to the face, while at the same time a male tried to enter the front passenger door, which was locked.

The woman drove off from the area and contacted police who are now urging others to remain vigilant and come forward if they remember seeing anything suspicious in the area.

The female suspect is described as white, around 5ft 3ins tall with tied-up brown hair and wearing a blue hooded top.

The male suspect is described only as wearing a dark-coloured jacket.

Inspector Scott Robertson from Broxburn Police Station said: “Fortunately, the woman was not injured during this incident and neither suspect was able to gain entry to her car.

“Nevertheless, she was left extremely shaken as a result and we are pursuing various lines of inquiry to trace both suspects. “Anyone who has information that can assist with our inquiries is asked get in touch.

“We would also urge other motorists to be wary of any similar attempts from individuals trying to flag down their vehicles and report any such incidents to police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.