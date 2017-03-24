West Lothian flat fire leaves four hospitalised

Four people, including two children, have been taken to hospital following a fire in a flat.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Firefighters were called to the property in Whitedalehead Road, Whitburn, West Lothian, at 7.38pm on Thursday.

They extinguished the blaze and gave oxygen to four people suffering from smoke inhalation.

The man, woman, girl and male infant were passed to the care of the ambulance service.

They were taken to St John’s Hospital in Livingston for treatment.