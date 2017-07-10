Weatherspoon’s put Alexander Graham Bell pub up for sale

Pub operator JD Wetherspoon has put The Alexander Graham Bell pub on Edinburgh’s George Street up for sale.

The company have appointed agents CBRE and Savills to sell the approximately 6,800 sq ft (632 sq m) ground floor premises.

The Alexander Graham Bell was a long-standing stalwart of the George Street bar scene, alongside neighbours Brown’s and Tigerlily.

A spokesperson on behalf of the joint agents comments: “The Alexander Graham Bell represents an excellent opportunity to acquire sizeable, fully fitted premises with the benefit of a late license in one of central Edinburgh’s most prestigious locations.

“Given the scarcity of flagship licensed leisure opportunities in Scotland’s capital, we anticipate strong interest from a broad variety of different occupiers.”