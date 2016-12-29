Weather: parts of Scotland set for Hogmanay rain

New Year celebrations in the north west of Scotland face being dampened by driving wind and rain after a yellow weather warning was issued.

The MET Office today issued the alert for the stormy conditions which will pick up on Friday night and last well into Saturday.

Standing water and spray in combination with strong to gale force winds will bring difficult driving conditions in the north west, while localised flooding may lead to some low level travel disruption. The rain will gradually clear south during the afternoon.

In Edinburgh, where around 150,000 people are expected to attend the city’s official celebrations over three days, revellers have been told by the MET Office to expect downpours in the city centre on Hogmanay.

Blustery conditions are expected from early afternoon, although the skies are expected to be clear in the run-up to “The Bells.”

Glasgow, Inverness, Perth and Aberdeen are all forecast for light showers late on Saturday.