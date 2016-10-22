‘We’ll miss you’: German MEP fights to keep Scotland in Europe

The vice president of the Green group in the European Parliament has backed Scotland remaining in the European Union (EU).

German politician Ska Keller, an MEP from Brandenburg, told the Scottish Greens conference she would work to ensure Scotland, as well as Northern Ireland, England and Wales, could stay in the EU.

She told party members at the Perth Concert Hall: “In the European Parliament, we are not going to miss Nigel Farage or his Ukip colleagues who arrogantly plant their flag on their desks. But we will miss you.

“I will support you to stay in Europe and European Greens will always stand by your side.”

The number of Green MSPs trebled from two to six in May’s Holyrood election and the party hopes to capitalise on a surge in support to win a record level of representation in the 2017 local elections.

Ms Keller told the conference that Green councillors could make a big difference on global issues such as the Syrian refugee crisis.

She said: “There is a growing perception that there is a crisis in Europe, especially in relation to refugees.

“It’s at the local level where people are welcoming refugees, helping them to find places to live and schools for the children to learn.

“There are many great examples in Germany where many ‘miracles’ have seen small towns do everything they possibly can to accommodate desperate people, often in the many hundreds.

“This required mayors, council officials and volunteers working together successfully.

“Local issues will always be at the heart of Green politics. Of course, it should be possible for Europe, a continent with more than 500 million people, to be able to do more to help the refugee crisis.

“If Lebanon, a small country with a population less than five million people, can do it, then so can we.”

