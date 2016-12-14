Watchdog issues cheese recall notice after Listeria warning

Consumers have been advised not to eat two types of cheese from a Dumfries-based creamery amid claims bacteria have been detected in batches of the products.

The Food Standards Scotland (FSS) watchdog has issued a product recall information notice (PRIN) in relation to cheese produced by Loch Arthur Creamery in Beeswing, Dumfries.

The notice issued on Wednesday relates to Loch Arthur Creamery’s Crannog and Killywhan cheeses after Listeria monocytogenes was detected in batches of both products.

Symptoms caused by the bacteria can be similar to flu and in rare cases can cause more serious complications such as meningitis.

It is understood that people over the age of 65, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems are more vulnerable to Listeria infections.

FSS is advising all consumers who have purchased these products not to consume them, and to return the products to the stores where they bought them for a full refund.

The notice issued by FSS states: “Food Standards Scotland (FSS) has today issued a PRIN recalling all batches of Loch Arthur Creamery’s Crannog and Killywhan cheese as a precautionary measure after Listeria monocytogenes was detected in batches of both products.

“The creamery and cafe, based in Dumfries, is recalling all affected products from its consumers and it has also sent a point of sale notice to all businesses that sell both of the products implicated.”

Loch Arthur Creamery is part of the Loch Arthur Camphill Community which runs two farms and a garden.

The shared rural community offers security, personal care and a “spiritual purpose” to people with special needs.

Dave Mitchell, spokesman for Loch Arthur Community, said: “The testing regime on a small number of our Crannog cheeses have indicated the presence of a low level of Listeria which was immediately reported to the Environmental Health Department at Dumfries and Galloway Council.

“We followed our documented procedures to deal with this issue and accordingly initiated a product recall on the affected cheese.

“Further conversations with the environmental health officer (EHO) resulted in a letter dated December 9, whereby they issued a notice to say that we had to temporarily stop making Crannog and Killywhan.

“We have fully complied with this and are working with the EHO to ensure that they are satisfied that the appropriate testing is in place to evidence that there is no risk to the health of anybody who consumes these products.

“In the meantime we have taken the precaution of recalling all Crannog and Killywhan cheeses from sale.”