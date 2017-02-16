Watch the construction of Dundee’s £80m V&A Museum

Lorraine Kelly and Japanese architect Kengo Kuma feature in a new film about the massive construction project being undertaken to erect Dundee’s V&A Museum

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Visualisations of how the V&A will look in dundee

The building is at the heart of the city’s £1 billion waterfront regeneration project.

The project, which has already helped Dundee with official “City of Design” status from Unesco, was credited last year with the city being named as one of the top 10 hippest places to live in Britain

In the video, which explains how the museum is being built, Mike Galloway, executive director of Dundee City Council says: “What excites me in particular about the V&A Musuem of Design is the way that cutting edge contemporary architecture is being fully embraced by the whole of the city,

“I don’t think we would have been able to build this building ten years ago, given the nature of its design.”