Warnings after 700,000 contaminated eggs imported into UK

Scotland's food standards watchdog has revealed that more eggs contaminated with toxin Fipronil have been imported into Britain than was previously believed.

Food Standards Scotland said that it is likely that the number of eggs that have come to the UK is closer to 700,000 than the 21,000 previously reported and warned that some products using the affected eggs were still within sell by date and are only now being withdrawn from shops.

Millions of eggs have been recalled in Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany after they were found to contain the toxic insecticide which can cause damage to the liver, thyroid glands and kidneys if ingested in large amounts. Fipronil is an insecticide used in veterinary products for getting rid of fleas, ticks and lice on animals, but should not be used around animals which are for food consumption.

The organisation said testing of eggs in Scotland was "underway" and that results would be published "as soon as possible", although it said that there was no evidence that eggs laid in Scotland are contaminated or that Fipronil has been used inappropriately in Scotland.

Pre-prepared products affected include sandwiches and salads from Waitrose, Morrisons, Sainsbury's and Asda.

The announcement came as Belgian authorities admitted test results revealed a level of the chemical in eggs that would pose a risk to human health.

A spokesman for FSS said: "Although some of the products such as sandwich fillings or other chilled products made from these eggs had a short shelf life and will have already been eaten, we have identified some that are still within the expiry date. These are now being withdrawn by the businesses involved.

"Initial information was that products containing affected eggs had not been distributed to Scotland, but as the number of affected eggs imported to the UK is greater than originally thought, it is possible that some products containing them may have been distributed here. However, as this represents 0.007 per cent of the eggs consumed in the UK every year, it remains the case that it is very unlikely that there is any risk to public health from consuming these foods."

He added: "85 per cent of the eggs we consume in the UK are laid here. We have no evidence that eggs laid in Scotland are contaminated or that Fipronil has been used inappropriately in Scotland. Testing of eggs in Scotland is underway and results will be published as soon as they are available."

Heather Hancock, chairman of the Food Standards Agency, the FSS's sister organisation in the rest of the UK, said: "I’m confident that acting quickly is the right thing to do. The number of eggs involved is small in proportion to the number of eggs we eat, and it is very unlikely that there is a risk to public health. Based on the available evidence there is no need for people to change the way they consume or cook eggs. However, Fipronil is not legally allowed for use near food-producing animals and it shouldn’t be there."

The withdrawn products and their sell-by dates are listed below.

By Sainsbury’s Ham and Egg Salad

240g

9th-14th August 2017

By Sainsbury’s Potato and Egg Salad

300g

9th-14th August 2017

Morrison’s Potato and Egg Salad

250g

Use by up to 13th August 2017

Morrisons Egg and Cress Sandwich

Sold in Morrisons Café only

Use by up to and including 11th August 2017

Morrisons Cafe Sandwich Selection

Sold in Morrisons Café only

Use by up to and including 11th August 2017

Waitrose Free Range Egg Mayonnaise

240g

Use by 13th August 2017

Waitrose Free Range Reduced Fat Egg Mayonnaise

170g

Use by 14th August 2017

Waitrose Free Range Egg and Bacon

170g

Use by 14th August 2017

Waitrose Free Range Egg and Bacon

170g

Use by 16th August 2017

Waitrose Free Range Egg Mayonnaise

240g

Use by 16 August 2017

Asda Baby potato and free range egg salad

N/A

Use by 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th Aug

Asda Spinach and free range egg snack pot

N/A

Use by 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th, 13th Aug

Asda FTG Ham and Cheddar ploughman’s salad bowl

N/A

Use by 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th 13th Aug