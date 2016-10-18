Warning after violent prisoner David Arthur on the run

Police have warned people not to approach a prisoner with convictions for violence who has absconded from an open jail.

David Arthur, 31, an inmate at HMP Castle Huntly, was on a temporary period of leave and was last seen in the Shore Road area of Perth at around 12.30pm on Monday.

Officers said he has connections in the Paisley area and inquiries are continuing there and throughout Glasgow.

Police Scotland said the missing man has previous convictions for violence and warned members of the public not to approach him but to report all sightings to the force.

He is described as 5ft 10in and of slim build, with blue eyes and short black hair.

He was last thought to have been wearing a grey jumper and dark tracksuit bottoms, police said.

