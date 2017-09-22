War graves commission appeal as fallen soldiers commemorated

Relatives of fallen soldiers who will be commemorated - in some cases more than 100 years after their death - are being urged to come forward.

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) is appealing for relatives of nine soldiers who will soon be given a commission headstone.

It comes as part of plans to honour the men as war dead as when they died, either from injury or illness sustained during active service, the CWGC was not informed by authorities of their death.

Samantha Daynes, media manager for UK Operations at the CWGC, said: “These men died whilst serving their country in the First World War and we weren’t alerted to their deaths at the time.

“However, now their cases has been brought to our attention by the In from the Cold Project, we can now clarify that they do qualify for commemoration.”

Youngest of the men when he died was Private George Rollo, 1439, Highland Light Infantry.

He died when he was 22 years old on July 26, 1918. He was the son of David and the Agnes Rollo, and husband of Jemima Rollo of Glasgow.

George was buried at Glasgow Riddrie Park Cemetery.

Ms Daynes added: “It’s always lovely to be able to give a CWGC headstone to those who made the ultimate sacrifice and to make sure they are never forgotten. We would love to be able to find family members to share this with.”

Direct relatives have been asked to contact the CWGC by emailing enquiries@cwgc.org, with your name and details of relationship.

Others being commemorated who are also buried there include:

:: Lance Corporal Alexander Campbell, S/2216, Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders. He died on December 12, 1916, aged 29. Alexander was the son of James and Margaret Campbell, of Glasgow.

:: Lance Corporal Hugh Sands, 1911, Highland Light Infantry, died on September 16, 1918, aged 29. He was the son of Annie Sands and James Sands, and marred to Elizabeth Sands of Glasgow.

:: Private George Richardson, S/12454, Gordon Highlanders died aged 24 on January 4, 1919. He was the son of James and Elizabeth Richardson.

:: Private James Costie Crosbie, 7431, Highland Light Infantry is buried at St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Cemetery in Glasgow. He died on November 3, 1915, aged 31. James was the son of Douglas and Jane Crosbie and husband to Elizabeth.

:: Buried at Glasgow Lambhill Cemetery is Private William McGregor, 10237, Scots Guards, who died on December 7, 1915, aged 44. He was the son of William and Margaret McGregor.

:: Private Hugh Mooney, 3933, Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders was buried at Thorn Abbey Cemetery, Paisley. He died August 21, 1915, aged 55. He was the husband of Catherine Mooney, of 23 Rankine Street, Johnstone.

:: Private Robert Peebles, 6478, Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders. Died March 30, 1916 aged 35. He was the son of Joseph and Eliza-Jane Peebles; husband of Ruth Peebles of Glasgow. He is buried at Glasgow Sighthill Cemetery.

:: Private William Dawson Ross, S/7001, Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders was the son of George and Elizabeth Ross of Glasgow. He died on December 22, 1918, aged 24 and was buried at Glasgow Eastern Necropolis Cemetery.