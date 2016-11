From the heavily tattooed, smartly suited housebreaker to one of the most notorious murderers of the day, a startling collection of original wanted posters distributed by police in Scotland during the 19th and early 20th Century has emerged.

Collected by an officer at Dufftown Police Station in Moray, the posters illuminate not only the petty deeds of the day but the search for some of Scotland’s most wanted men. They are now held by Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Archives.