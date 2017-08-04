Walker who died in Glen Coe named as West Lothian man

A walker who died after a fall in Glen Coe has been named.

Stuart Thomson, 54, of Bathgate in West Lothian, lost his life after falling in the Clachaig Gully area on Aonach Eagach on Wednesday.

Emergency services, including Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team, were called to the Scottish beauty spot by members of the public shortly after 1pm that afternoon.

Inspector Isla Campbell, of Police Scotland, said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Thomson’s friends and family at this sad time.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal, as is standard.”