Waitrose chocolate recalled over plastic fears

Waitrose has recalled four of its luxury chocolate bars amid fears that they could be contaminated with pieces of plastic.

The Food Standards Agency said that Waitrose had removed from sale its 85g Waitrose 1 bars in White Chocolate, White Chocolate with Matcha Tea & Pistachio, Milk Chocolate with Pistachio, Almond & Hazelnut and Milk Chocolate with Feuilletine & Sea Salt.

No other Waitrose products are known to be affected.

The company said in a statement: "We are recalling the above products, as there is the potential that a small number of bars may be contaminated with pieces of plastic. Customers who have purchased any of the above products should not consume them, but return them to Waitrose for a full refund.

"We apologise for any inconvenience to our customers."