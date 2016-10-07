Vote: what is Edinburgh’s favourite cocktail

The UK’s greatest cocktail festival - Cocktails in the City returns to Edinburgh on Thursday 27th and Friday 28th October, meaning there’s never been a better time to experience the city’s best bars and bartending talent all under one roof.

To celebrate the countdown to the festival, the Edinburgh Evening News is launching an exclusive online poll to determine the capital’s favourite cocktail.

From Bloody Mary to Bramble, Mojito to Margarita, vote now >>

•

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY