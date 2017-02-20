Volunteers needed to work and live on tiny Scottish island

Bird-loving volunteers are being hunted for a “chance of a lifetime opportunity” to work and live on a tiny Scottish island,

Staff at the Isle of May Nature Reserve on the Firth of Forth are looking for hardy volunteers this spring to monitor the population of its birds, including Arctic Terns, Kittiwakes and Razorbills.

The island, which boasts a dark past with monks, vikings and smugglers among its previous visitors, is also home to the unmistakable puffin.

Throughout the year you can also spot grey seals on the island, which boasts around 12,000 visitors each year.

The placements will start in mid-April.

A job advert reads: “This is a chance of a lifetime opportunity to live and work on this special seabird island. We’ll provide you with training, ongoing support from our NNR team, field equipment and we will be able to lend you waterproofs. We can offer accommodation (not food) and will pay for some travel including the boat to the island. Food is purchased, cooked and eaten communally.”

Those wishing to apply need to be at least 18-years-old and need to be able to fit into “a small island community” and “willing to work outdoors in all weather.”