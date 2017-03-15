Virgin trains between Edinburgh to Glasgow ‘won’t run’ during Easter weekend

Britons hoping for an Easter getaway by train could find their plans disrupted as Network Rail announced it is carrying out more than 200 engineering projects over the bank holiday weekend.

Services in London, Manchester, Bristol, Edinburgh and Glasgow are among those affected.

Network Rail said it is carrying out the work over Easter as fewer passengers use the railways during that period.

More than 13,000 rail workers will be deployed on projects between Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Network Rail’s managing director for England and Wales, Phil Hufton, said: “This Easter, thousands of rail workers will be working round the clock to deliver our Railway Upgrade Plan.

“This will provide faster, better services in the long run and help relieve overcrowding to respond to the huge growth on Britain’s railways.

“We know that many people want to use the railway during the Easter holidays and the good news is that over 95% of the network is unaffected by this work. But there will be some services that are impacted and so we strongly advise passengers to plan their journeys in advance.”

CrossCountry and Virgin Trains East Coast services will not run between Edinburgh and Glasgow Central, Scotrail trains will be diverted between Motherwell and Glasgow Central. Bus services will be in place.