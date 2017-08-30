‘Violent’ passengers force Edinburgh-Pathos flight to divert

Passengers seeking sun in Cyprus have been ended up in Poland after two men behaved violently towards flight crew aboard an Easyjet flight.

The flight left Edinburgh at 3.20pm today bound for Paphos but was diverted to Krakow airport after two men started behaving in a threatening manner towards the crew.

A passenger described the men as being violent and resulting in crew members feeling threatened.

Easyjet apologised to passengers stating the unscheduled stop off was “due to a passenger incident”.

Both men are believed to have been arrested by the Polish authorities.

A spokesman told passengers: “We plan to fly to you to Cyprus (Paphos) when this incident has been resolved.”

According to the airline’s tracker, a new flight is scheduled for 7.45pm, expected to arrive in Paphos at 11.25pm.

A spokesman for the airline told the Evening News: “easyJet can confirm that flight EZY6945 from Edinburgh to Paphos today, 30 August, diverted to Krakow and was met by police on arrival due to two passengers behaving disruptively. The flight will be continuing on to Paphos this evening.

“easyJet’s cabin crew are highly trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time.

“Whilst such incidents are rare we take them very seriously, do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour and always push for prosecution.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”