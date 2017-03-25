Video: ‘White Pride’ marchers make Nazi salutes on Royal Mile

FOOTAGE has emerged of ‘White Pride’ protesters making pro-Nazi salutes in central Edinburgh, while a crowd of people vocally condemn their presence.

Posted earlier today on Twitter by journalist @AileanBeaton, the short video shows at least two men raising their right arms in the air to make a ‘sieg-heil’ fascist salute outside the Tron Kirk on the Royal Mile.

Present on the busy street are what appears to be several so-called White Pride activists, surrounded by a crowd of anti-fascism protesters, police officers and the general public. A repetitive chant, “off our streets, Nazi scum,” can be heard throughout the video.

Police estimate that up to 400 protesters were present on the streets of Edinburgh today to oppose the ‘Nazi White Pride’ march, compared with around 40 far right activists. Speakers at the anti-fascism demo included MPs. the SNP’s Tommy Sheppard and Labour’s Ian Murray.

Anti-fascism group Unite Against Fascism Scotland said it was “delighted” that the far right turn-out was so low.

UAF spokesperson, Margaret Woods said: “We are delighted at today’s brilliant turn-out for the UAF demonstration against the nazis National Front. There is no place in our society for fascists and we always oppose any attempts they make to assemble or march. They will not be allowed to spread their vile racism, hatred and division in our community. The support for today’s demonstration from so many trade unions, anti-racist organisations and cross-party politicians shows the breadth of determination to ensure fascism will always be opposed in Scotland.”

Police say there were around 40 White Pride demonstrators compared with around 400 anti-fascism protesters. Picture: Toby Williams

Police made ten arrests this afternoon at the demonstrations at Hunters Square and the Royal Mile. Three of the arrests were for religiously-aggravated offences and the remainder minor public order offences.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland