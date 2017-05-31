Video: Which UK manifesto policies affect Scotland?

As the political parties jostle for your vote, it is worth bearing in mind which pledges in their manifestos will have a direct bearing on life here in Scotland.

If you’re leafed through the pages of the various parties’ manifestos and decided who gets your vote, you’re no doubt aware that some of the pledges may not apply directly to Scotland.

Theresa May speaks during a question and answer session during a general election campaign rally. Picture: AFP/Getty Images

That’s because there are a large number of powers devolved to the Scottish Parliament, including education, health, judicial matters, agriculture, economic development, energy, some taxation levers and welfare powers and more.

Reserved powers - those legislated or or controlled by Westminster - include foreign policy, defence, economic and monetary policy, social security, immigration and so on.

Watch our explainer video above for more information.