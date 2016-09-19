Video: wasp makes cameo appearance on BBC Scotland

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

BBC Scotland News presenter Emma Cameron had an unexpected guest on air as she read out this morning’s bulletin.

As she was signing off at the end of the news programme in the Glasgow studio, what looked like a giant wasp appeared buzzing around the screen behind her before settling on the glass.

Picture: BBC Scotland

Completely unaware, Ms Cameron ended the news bulletin. The BBC later tweeted out footage of the bizarre incident.

