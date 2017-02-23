Video: St John’s Road reopens following serious accident

One of the main roads into Edinburgh was closed this morning after an early crash sparked traffic gridlock in wintry conditions.

St John’s Road in Corstorphine, the main A8 route between the city and the airport, was completely shut by the crash between Clermiston and Edinburgh Zoo, reported just after 6am.

The crash scene this morning Photo: Christopher Pitbladdo

It is understood the crash involved a private hire vehicle and a Number 31 Lothian Buses bus, but details were unconfirmed.

Police, fire services and ambulances were all at the scene.

Other bus services were diverted and commuters reported long delays around the area before the road re-opened shortly before 8.

Edinburgh Airport advised travellers to allow extra time for their journeys.

The number 31 involved in the accident. Picture; Kaneel Elliot.

