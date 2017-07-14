Video: Son of Chris Hoy learns how to ride his bike

SIR Chris Hoy has shared a video on his Instagram account showing his young son learning to ride a bike.

In the heartwarming video, two-year-old Callum can be seen racing fearlessly down a grassy slope on his Hoy-branded balance bike.

Using the hashtag #proudparents, the seven-times Olympic medalist said on Twitter: “It’s been an amazing few days watching Callum have so much fun learning to ride his bike.”

Since being posted 17 hours ago, the video has been viewed nearly 3,000 times on Instagram. An image of Callum on his bike was also Retweeted and favourited hundreds of times on Twitter.

Tagging Sir Chris and his wife Sarra, one Twitter user predicted a bright future for the budding cyclist: “Well done Callum! Won’t be long before he’s cycling round the velodrome!”.

Callum Hoy shows his skills on his balance bike. Picture: ChrisHoy1/Instagram

Callum Hoy, who received his first bike earlier this year, was born eleven weeks prematurely on 15 October 2014. The experience later prompted mum Sarra Kemp to become a premature birth charity ambassador.