Video: Sky News presenter makes embarrassing gaffe live on TV

SKY News presenter Sophy Ridge made an embarrassing gaffe this morning when introducing Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale during a live television interview.

Speaking live on air from Sky’s Glasgow studio for her Sunday news and politics show, Sophy Ridge said she was in town “talking to all of the party leaders north of the border”.

Ridge then introduced her first guest, Kezia Dugdale, the leader of Scottish Labour: “And joining us in our studio now is the leader of Scottish labia (sic).”

The journalist immediately corrected herself and apologised for the awkward mistake.

Despite the quick-fire apology, however, Internet users have been less than forgiving, with video footage of the unfortunate slip of the tongue having been shared hundreds of times across social media since the show was broadcast between 10 and 11 this morning.

One Twitter user, @JamieRoss7, quipped: “After this clip, ‘Scottish Labia’ will be the party on everybody’s lips.”

Another Tweeted: “I look forward to Scottish Labia unveiling their latest celebrity supporter, Urethra Franklin.”

Scottish Labour leader Ms Dugdale, who managed to stay straight-faced during the gaffe, later joked on Twitter about her ability to stay professional live on television.

The MSP Tweeted: “Check out the poker face though”.

Alan Roden, communications director for Scottish Labour, also got in on the act, Tweeting that Kezia was simply “unflappable”.

However, one Twitter user, @derekrootboy, was keen to play down the Sophy Ridge’s gaffe, Tweeting: “Kezia Dugdale is the Scottish Labia leader. That’s nothing. You should hear what they call Jeremy Hunt”.