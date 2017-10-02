Search

Video: Ruth Davidson leads chorus of Happy Birthday to Theresa May

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson led the chorus to the PM,.
Video has emerged of Scottish Conservative leader, Ruth Davidson, leading a chorus of Happy Birthday to the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister turned 61 on Sunday, and the Davidson was quick to lead a chorus for the occasion.

Filmed by the Press Association, the video shows the Edinburgh MSP introducing the PM with a chorus that according to the Scottish Leader left May ‘blushing’

May can be seen smiling next to Davidson while some onlookers urge her to ‘give her the bumps’

Davidson has been full of praise for the under-pressure Tory leader ahead of Conference, claiming that her decision to hold a snap election ‘saved the Union’

Speaking to The Times she said: “Theresa May might have lost her majority but by God she saved the Union,”