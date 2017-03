Five fishermen have been rescued after a dramatic incident off the coast of Shetland.

A lifeboat from Lerwick and the Coastguard helicopter were scrambled to help a Lerwick-registered trawler, Ocean Way.

The vessel reported taking on water at 6.50am.

The fishermen jumped into the sea as rescuers arrived, less than a minute before the boat slipped under the water.

The crew were hauled onboard the RNLI lifeboat before being taking back to Lerwick.