Video: Outlander stars bid farewell to Scotland

Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Catriona Balfe have bid farewell to Scotland as filming for next series moves to South Africa.

US network Starz has announced that season three of the hit show will return to screens in September.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe film scenes for Outlander on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh. Picture: SWNS

It had been slated to air in April but the scale of production has been cited as the reason for delays by the show’s bosses.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

In a video posted on the Outlander Facebook page, Heughan and Balfe, who play on-screen husband and wife Jamie and Claire Fraser, thanked the Scottish people, the show’s Scottish crew, fans and heritage sites in Scotland that welcomed them during recent filming.

The duo also joked that they will see sunshine for a change, with Balfe suggesting they would be able to ditch some layers as production moves to Cape Town.

Waving goodbye to fans and the country, Balfe signs off in Gaelic, ‘slán’ but vows the team will be back in Scotland in the future.