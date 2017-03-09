Video: Outlander star Sam Heughan recalls his acting roots

SAM HEUGHAN has recalled his days studying at Glasgow’s ‘Royal Conservatoire’ performing arts academy, describing it as a “terrific experience”.

The Outlander star, a BA Acting graduate from the Glasgow institution, has been recruited alongside former alumni as part of a drive to attract the nation’s next generation of performing artists.

In a 4 minute interview shared by the Royal Conservatoire via Youtube, the actor recalls his formative years and reveals the invaluable lessons learned and friendships forged while studying for his diploma.

The Royal Conservatoire’s campaign arrives hot on the heels of the announcement that the institution is now regarded as the world’s third best college for performing arts.

Past alumni of the Scottish academy include household names such as James McAvoy, David Tennant, Katie Leung and Alan Cumming.

Sam Heughan has become a household name since appearing in Outlander. Picture: Sony Pictures Television

And Sam Heughan has no doubts that the time he spent at the institution has led him to where he is today. The actor said: “I had a terrific experience at the Royal Conservatoire, being here on the stage is where it all began for me. My training gave me opportunities to work in Scotland, the UK and now in America where I spend a lot of time.

“The Royal Conservatoire knows and understands this industry, the teaching staff have great relationships and partnerships with national theatre companies, directors, agents and casting agents.”

However, it wasn’t all plain sailing for the 36-year-old; Sam’s first audition didn’t quite go to plan: “I auditioned for the Royal Conservatoire twice. My first audition was very bad – I had no idea what I was doing but it instilled in me that I had to come back the next year and try again.

“If you don’t get in on your first attempt, it’s a test of character. In this industry you need to learn to take on board productive criticism.

“I needed to work harder and come back better – so when I auditioned the second time, I was determined I was going to get in. The audition process is not as scary as you might think. It was a really rewarding experience and then when I was offered a place, it was sheer elation.

“Thanks to drama school I made a core group of friends so that no matter where I am in the world, there is always a contingent of Scottish actors and familiar faces.”

Principal of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Professor Jeffrey Sharkey, said: “Scotland’s national conservatoire is one of the world’s top 10 performing arts institutions, ranked alongside great international establishments such as New York’s Juilliard and the Vienna Conservatoire.

“Students come from across the globe to access the high quality education on offer right here in Glasgow.

“We offer students a distinctive learning experience along with a strong belief in the transformative power of the performing arts, which allows us to be one of the most inclusive, diverse and collaborative institutions within Scotland as well as internationally.

“We welcome students from across Scotland, the UK, Europe and beyond to begin their learning journeys with us in September 2018.”