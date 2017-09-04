Video: North Korea on war path following H-bomb detonation

Have your say

World leaders are on high alert after North Korea moved one step closer to building an ICBM.

Six days after North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan, a supposed 50kt hydrogen bomb detonation has set them on a path to war.

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded shaking the peninsula after Sunday’s blast - far exceeding the power of previous nuclear tests.

Should Dictator Kim Jong Un construct an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM), millions of lives are at stake.

World leaders are considering ramping up sanctions against countries who trade with the rogue state and the UN Security Council has unanimously voted to denuclearise the Korean peninsula.

South Korea has announced plans to deploy a US missile defence system designed to intercept incoming missiles from their neighbour to the North.

The government in Seoul has decided to strengthen its military rather than continuing to hold talks, as soldiers begin live fire training exercises.

US Defence Secretary General Mattis warned North Korea to tow the line, or be met with “a massive military response”.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said: “It is absolutely unacceptable if North Korea did force another nuclear test, and we must protest strongly.”

Prime Minister Theresa May visited Japan in the days that followed. She said North Korea’s nuclear test was “reckless and unacceptable.

“I discussed the serious and grave threat these dangerous and illegal actions present with President Abe in Japan this week and reiterate the call we jointly made for tougher action.”