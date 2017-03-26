Video: Nazi salute marcher bundled into police van

A ‘White Pride’ protester who made pro-Nazi salutes on Edinburgh’s High Street was later filmed being escorted into a police van.

The activist pictured at Waverley Station putting his Rudolf Hess t-shirt on. Picture: Toby Williams

An earlier video had shown the identified individual as one of two men raising their right arms in the ‘sieg-heil’ fascist salute.

The man was among other so-called White Pride activists outside the Tron Kirk on the Royal Mile. The group were surrounded by anti-fascist protesters and police officers.

The male, wearing a black t-shirt with an image of Rudolf Hess on the front, was later seen being led off by two officers who put him into the back of a nearby police van.

It is thought that the individual is an SDL supporter from Inverness.

Ten arrests were made on the day, mostly for minor offences.

The White Pride demonstrators were outnumbered by anti-fascism protesters by around a ten to one ratio.

