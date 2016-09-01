Video: music teacher surprises new wife with pupil choir

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

A primary school teacher gave his new bride a wedding present she will never forget with a little help from his pupils.

Lee McDowall enlisted the help of his pupils from Forehill Primary in Ayr to sing a song he had written specially for his wedding day.

Picture: Piece of Time wedding videos

Wedding guests were stunned when a screen of the wedding venue was pulled back to reveal a choir of pupils.

Lee told the Ayrshire Post: “It’s been hard to take in. Never in my wildest dreams did I expect this kind of reaction.

“I’d had the idea for a while to do the song, but it took a lot of planning and work with the pupils - and they were so excited to be involved.

“I just wanted to do something that would put a smile on Katy’s face, but I’m glad it’s been able to put a smile on so many others.

“The kids have been fantastic and taken everything in their stride.

“There was a great buzz around the school today with the film crew here and I’m still struggling to take it all in.

“Maybe now I can go back to my normal life and be a music teacher again!”

• Video reproduced with the kind permission of Piece of Time Media

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY