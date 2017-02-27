Video: Kelpies sculptor Andy Scott on his influences

Glasgow sculptor Glasgow sculptor Andy Scott is the man behind some of Scotland’s most impressive public art, or as he likes to put it: “I make big beasties”. is the man behind some of Scotland’s most impressive public art, or as he likes to put it: “I make big beasties”.

He’s not wrong. It’s impossible to miss the 30m high Kelpies towering over the M9, Arria, ‘Angel of the ‘Nauld’ overseeing rush-hour on the M80 and the Forest Spirit striding towards the Ochil hills in Clackmannanshire. His Scottish sculptures are spread far and wide, but most have found a home in a public space. The style he is best known for, featured in the majority of his works, is the gap-toothed plates of steel, pieced together in their thousands to play with the light in the sculpture’s completed form. To understand how he arrived at adopting this particular style, he takes us back to his earliest influences while growing up in the 1970s.

Kelpies artist Andy Scott . Picture: submitted

