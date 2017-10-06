Video: John Collins enjoys fan banter in Edinburgh street

Have your say

Ex-Hibs boss John Collins indulged a fan in some friendly banter after being spotted in the middle of a busy Edinburgh city centre street.

The supporter, filming his interaction with the former Scotland star, started shouting “the passing, the moving, the tempo” in reference to some of Collins’ favourite phrases in his work as a TV football pundit.

Collins took it in good humour, smiling and shouting “everything!” back at the fan as he walked along Chambers Street.

The ex-Celtic assistant was part of Sky Sports’ coverage of Scotland’s 1-0 victory over Slovakia.

