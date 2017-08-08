VIDEO: Jogger ‘pushes’ woman into path of bus and keeps running

A woman was attacked by a jogger on a morning run who pushed her into the path of a bus.

At about 7.40am the 33-year-old victim was walking across a bridge when a man appeared to veer towards her - and shove her to one side.

A jogger appeared to push a woman into the path of an oncoming bus in London. Picture: SWNS

The woman was sent into the path of an oncoming double-decker bus, the driver of the 430 bus from Roehampton to South Kensington making a last minute swerve to avoid her.

He is seen running towards her and pushing her down as her head nearly went under the bus wheels.

The bus stopped and some passengers got off and rushed to the victim’s aid and she received minor injuries from the incident.

Another 430 bus in front captured the moment the jogger lashed out with both arms and pushed the woman into the road on Friday 5 May at 7.40am.

A senior source from the bus company Go Ahead London said: “The driver was doing 12mph which is why it is not as serious as it could have been.

“It is just shocking, the entire top half of this woman was in the road very close to the bus’s front tyres and this man just ran off

“The CCTV is from two buses the one which swerved and the one in front, they were both doing the 430 route.”

Many of the driver’s colleagues say he is a hero and should be recognised for his quick reactions.

One driver, who asked not to be named, said: “This guy is a hero, a lot of us get a bad reputation for causing accidents but this shows why we are professionals.

“He saved this woman’s life and he should be given a medal or something, thank god he wasn’t checking his mirrors or not paying attention.

“It’s thanks to this driver that she is alive, otherwise it would be a very different story.”

Police have released dramatic CCTV images of the moment the runner appeared to push the woman in Putney, west London.

About 15 minutes later the jogger came back the other way across the bridge.

The victim tried to speak to him but he did not acknowledge her and carried on jogging.

The jogger is described as a white man, aged early to mid 30s, with brown eyes and short brown hair, he was wearing a light grey t-shirt and dark blue shorts.

The man was running on the east side across Putney Bridge heading towards Putney Bridge Tube Station on May 5.

Sergeant Mat Knowles, the investigating officer from Putney Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “The victim was put in extreme danger when she was knocked into the road.

“It was only due to the superb quick reactions of the bus driver that she was not hit by the vehicle.

“We are keen to speak to the jogger in the CCTV about what happened that morning. We would urge him or anyone who recognises him to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the incident or anyone who recognises the jogger in the CCTV to get in touch.